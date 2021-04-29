Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY)

IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IMIAY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded IMI from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IMI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Get IMI alerts:

OTCMKTS IMIAY opened at $36.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.16. IMI has a 1-year low of $22.70 and a 1-year high of $37.99.

About IMI

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.