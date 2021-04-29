Barnes Group (B) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $289.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Barnes Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

NYSE:B opened at $50.64 on Thursday. Barnes Group has a 1 year low of $30.71 and a 1 year high of $57.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.94%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on B shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Barnes Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet raised Barnes Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.18.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.