Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Analysts expect Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Barnes Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.32. Barnes Group posted earnings of $0.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 56.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barnes Group will report full year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Barnes Group.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $289.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.34 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company’s revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson increased their target price on Barnes Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Barnes Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in B. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 51.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Barnes Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Barnes Group by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Barnes Group stock opened at $50.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.15. Barnes Group has a 1-year low of $30.71 and a 1-year high of $57.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 19.94%.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barnes Group (B)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.