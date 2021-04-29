Barrington Research Comments on CuriosityStream Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CURI)

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) – Analysts at Barrington Research upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CuriosityStream in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.09. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for CuriosityStream’s FY2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CURI. Bank of America started coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley cut shares of CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CuriosityStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.13.

Shares of CuriosityStream stock opened at $15.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.53. CuriosityStream has a 1-year low of $7.44 and a 1-year high of $24.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the 4th quarter valued at $4,178,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the 4th quarter valued at $2,823,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the 1st quarter valued at $5,833,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the 4th quarter valued at $1,642,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the 4th quarter valued at $1,138,000. Institutional investors own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

About CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

