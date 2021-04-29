BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Cuts Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,828,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,645,000 after buying an additional 125,524 shares during the period. Folketrygdfondet increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 5,664,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,645,000 after purchasing an additional 140,792 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 3,222,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,069,000 after buying an additional 17,946 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,526,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,505,000 after acquiring an additional 163,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,672,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,796,000 after buying an additional 89,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVO shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Shares of NVO stock opened at $74.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $174.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $61.53 and a 12 month high of $75.86.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $3.41. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 32.65%. Sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.9494 per share. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.78. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 54.07%.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

