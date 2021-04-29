BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Has $2.60 Million Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 87,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 34.1% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 24,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 6,199 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3,930.7% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 40,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 39,739 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth about $2,981,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 90,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,376,000 after purchasing an additional 8,654 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.50.

ATVI opened at $91.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.16. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.34 and a 12 month high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a yield of 0.46%. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.60%.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $1,771,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $4,141,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

