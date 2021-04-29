BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Has $21.72 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,698 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.0% of BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $21,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 1,044.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 141,736 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $17,586,000 after purchasing an additional 156,736 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 3.1% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,506 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at $186,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at $2,446,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.69.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.12, for a total transaction of $41,826,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,785,668.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 839,487 shares of company stock valued at $158,444,151 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS opened at $183.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $332.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $98.86 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $188.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.73.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

