BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Has $4.75 Million Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. decreased its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,667 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $4,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 28,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 5,232 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,045,000. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 42,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,068,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,890,000 after acquiring an additional 205,737 shares during the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on KMB shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $123.00 price target (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.31.

NYSE:KMB opened at $129.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $43.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $128.02 and a 52 week high of $160.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.71.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

