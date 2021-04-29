BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Lowers Stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. cut its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ABC opened at $119.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.29. The company has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a PE ratio of -7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $81.51 and a 1-year high of $121.82.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.24. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $52.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABC. Mizuho lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.67.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total transaction of $1,534,974.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,776,084.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $701,558.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,441,659.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,373 shares of company stock worth $10,882,620 over the last 90 days. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

