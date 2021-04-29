BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 3,027 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. reduced its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,027 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $4,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Cerner during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cerner alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on CERN. Bank of America cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist upped their price objective on Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

Shares of CERN stock opened at $74.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.80. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.11 and a fifty-two week high of $84.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. Cerner’s payout ratio is 36.51%.

In other Cerner news, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 10,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.66 per share, with a total value of $749,611.26. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 10,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.43 per share, with a total value of $750,431.65. In the last quarter, insiders bought 31,963 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,251. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.