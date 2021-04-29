BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 350 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. reduced its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,795 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $3,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 238.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 71 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illumina stock opened at $405.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.09, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $403.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $379.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.51. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $260.42 and a fifty-two week high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.24, for a total value of $130,699.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,832 shares in the company, valued at $2,843,751.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.44, for a total value of $1,693,760.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,428 shares of company stock worth $5,564,046. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ILMN shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Illumina in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $378.00.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

