BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 351 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. trimmed its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $3,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 403,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,364,000 after purchasing an additional 51,565 shares during the last quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Global Payments by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,724,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Palmer Knight Co boosted its stake in Global Payments by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 30,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. raised its position in Global Payments by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 26,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,303,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Global Payments by 4.9% during the first quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 32,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 12,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.07, for a total transaction of $2,440,399.39. Also, Director M Troy Woods sold 75,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total value of $14,740,260.55. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,645 shares of company stock valued at $23,231,757. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $217.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.68, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $153.33 and a one year high of $220.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.47.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.04. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

GPN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $197.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Global Payments from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $214.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.14.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

