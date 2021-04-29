BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $15.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.23% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “BCB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The Bank is a community-oriented financial institution. Its business is to offer Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC)-insured deposit products and to invest funds held in deposit accounts at the Bank, together with funds generated from operations, in loans and investment securities. The company offers deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and term certificate accounts. In addition, the company offers retail and commercial banking services comprising wire transfers, money orders, safe deposit boxes, night depository services, debit cards, online and mobile banking services, gift cards, fraud detection services, and automated teller services. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded BCB Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ BCBP opened at $13.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.95. The company has a market cap of $237.30 million, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.60. BCB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.73 and a 12 month high of $16.15.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 14.85%. Sell-side analysts expect that BCB Bancorp will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCBP. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 278.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 53.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,005 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of BCB Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of BCB Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.86% of the company’s stock.

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

