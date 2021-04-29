BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) Short Interest Up 193.3% in April

BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 193.3% from the March 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of BDO Unibank stock opened at $21.79 on Thursday. BDO Unibank has a 12-month low of $16.68 and a 12-month high of $24.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.44 and its 200-day moving average is $21.52.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BDO Unibank from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th.

BDO Unibank Company Profile

BDO Unibank, Inc provides various banking products and services primarily in the Philippines. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and time deposit accounts; and loan portfolio comprises personal, auto, home, small and medium-enterprise, project finance, term, and working capital loans. The company also offers life, auto, home, personal accident, travel, property/engineering/marine, liability/surety/specialty, and employee benefits insurance products; remittance services; trade facilities, such as trade settlements, trust receipts, export bill purchases, and letters of credit; and trust and investment services consisting of unit investment trust funds, portfolio management, escrow services, mortgage or collateral trust, corporate agency services, and investment advisory services.

