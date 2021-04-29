Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 33,345 XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,111,000. XPO Logistics makes up about 1.6% of Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 480.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 61,200 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total transaction of $8,385,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,079,866.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 7,650 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total value of $903,618.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,853,684.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 449,830 shares of company stock valued at $56,391,645. 18.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of XPO Logistics stock traded up $1.45 on Thursday, hitting $138.00. 5,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,013,788. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $139.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 167.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.08.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.54. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on XPO shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.17.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

