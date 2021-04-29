Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $3.64 Million in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,159 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,635,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 177.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 612 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 40,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total value of $4,212,264.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ross M. Jones sold 1,495,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total transaction of $155,000,145.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,630.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,597,651 shares of company stock worth $165,308,780 over the last three months. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Drainage Systems stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $111.45. 1,822 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,359. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.72. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $36.73 and a one year high of $117.89. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 92.33, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.43.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $486.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.87 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 5.71%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -11.21%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WMS shares. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Advanced Drainage Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.20.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

