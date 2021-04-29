Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 6,357 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,357 shares during the quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,107,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $996,706,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500,035 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $767,548,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,997,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $524,168,000 after buying an additional 392,859 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,124,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $415,063,000 after buying an additional 1,106,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,534,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $380,700,000 after buying an additional 18,926 shares during the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GILD stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.50. 494,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,241,435. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $85.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.95 billion, a PE ratio of 66.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.25%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $94,152.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,957.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,565.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.08.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

