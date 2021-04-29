Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases New Stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ)

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 105,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,302,000. Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF accounts for 3.7% of Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Fulcrum Equity Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 8,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of PEZ stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $91.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,017. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.19 and its 200-day moving average is $82.65. Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.61 and a fifty-two week high of $97.80.

Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer companies.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.