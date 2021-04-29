Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes $4.35 Million Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,352,000. Old Dominion Freight Line makes up approximately 1.7% of Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 216.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ODFL traded up $1.28 on Thursday, reaching $258.50. The company had a trading volume of 4,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,761. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $241.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.16. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.10 and a 12 month high of $259.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a PE ratio of 48.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

ODFL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.29.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

