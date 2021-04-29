Befesa (ETR:BFSA) PT Set at €62.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Befesa (ETR:BFSA) received a €62.00 ($72.94) target price from Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BFSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on Befesa and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on Befesa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

ETR:BFSA opened at €58.40 ($68.71) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €57.73 and a 200-day moving average price of €50.16. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.45, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.81. Befesa has a fifty-two week low of €26.80 ($31.53) and a fifty-two week high of €63.80 ($75.06).

Befesa Company Profile

Befesa SA, a recycling services company, offers waste management solutions. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

