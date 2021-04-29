Befesa (ETR:BFSA) PT Set at €69.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on Befesa (ETR:BFSA) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on Befesa and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on Befesa and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Befesa alerts:

BFSA stock opened at €58.40 ($68.71) on Wednesday. Befesa has a twelve month low of €26.80 ($31.53) and a twelve month high of €63.80 ($75.06). The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €57.73 and its 200-day moving average price is €50.16.

Befesa Company Profile

Befesa SA, a recycling services company, offers waste management solutions. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Befesa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Befesa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.