Bellway (LON:BWY) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3,014.13

Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,014.13 ($39.38) and traded as high as GBX 3,674 ($48.00). Bellway shares last traded at GBX 3,648 ($47.66), with a volume of 244,628 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BWY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Bellway from GBX 3,111 ($40.65) to GBX 3,311 ($43.26) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on Bellway from GBX 4,040 ($52.78) to GBX 3,780 ($49.39) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,350 ($43.77) price target on shares of Bellway in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,330 ($43.51) price target on shares of Bellway in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Bellway from GBX 3,400 ($44.42) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,578.55 ($46.75).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of £4.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,510.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,019.24.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 35 ($0.46) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Bellway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.34%.

Bellway Company Profile (LON:BWY)

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

