Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.18 Million Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 28.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the quarter. Marriott International comprises approximately 0.6% of Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,015,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 155.5% in the 4th quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 233,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,810,000 after purchasing an additional 142,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Marriott International by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total transaction of $3,891,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,513,241.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total transaction of $903,261.90. Insiders have sold a total of 69,793 shares of company stock valued at $10,818,947 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

MAR stock traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $151.62. 20,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,553,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $49.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 281.99 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.72. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.52 and a 1-year high of $159.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MAR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.44.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

