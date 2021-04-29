Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU)

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) by 75.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 74,098 shares during the period. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the third quarter worth $39,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the fourth quarter worth $75,000.

Shares of SPXU traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.92. 149,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,781,434. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 has a 52-week low of $19.91 and a 52-week high of $87.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.27.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Company Profile

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

