Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 191 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 989 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,616,206,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in McDonald’s by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,022,688 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $219,448,000 after purchasing an additional 557,891 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,522,335 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $326,661,000 after purchasing an additional 404,133 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,762,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,236,427,000 after purchasing an additional 401,671 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,703,214 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,009,212,000 after purchasing an additional 344,384 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.80.

MCD traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $234.51. The stock had a trading volume of 30,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,154,435. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $167.85 and a 1 year high of $235.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $226.36 and a 200 day moving average of $217.24. The company has a market cap of $174.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.