Benchmark Protocol (MARK) Achieves Market Cap of $33.60 Million

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. One Benchmark Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.45 or 0.00002735 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Benchmark Protocol has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar. Benchmark Protocol has a market capitalization of $33.60 million and $584,083.00 worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Benchmark Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.78 or 0.00067295 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00020397 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001881 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.78 or 0.00076706 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $434.15 or 0.00816652 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.86 or 0.00097547 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Benchmark Protocol Profile

Benchmark Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 77,204,700 coins and its circulating supply is 23,113,968 coins. Benchmark Protocol’s official message board is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com. Benchmark Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Benchmark_DeFi. The official website for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Benchmark Protocol is a DeFi (Decentralized Finance) protocol that connects traditional financial markets to DeFi markets. The protocol is a rules-based, non-dilutive, supply-elastic collateral utility that also acts as a hedging device. Supply is adjusted based on the Volatility Indexes (VIX) and deviations from the target metric – equal to 1 Special Drawing Rights (SDR) unit. Employing the SDR creates a larger use case rather than exposure to just one currency; the application of this creates a larger user base and delineated exposure to markets around the world. The DeFi space needs a collateral utility that retains its efficacy and increases inherent, baseline liquidity during periods of high volatility. “

Buying and Selling Benchmark Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benchmark Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Benchmark Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Benchmark Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Benchmark Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Benchmark Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.