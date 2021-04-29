Berenberg Bank Increases TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Price Target to GBX 285

TT Electronics (LON:TTG) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 285 ($3.72) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.51% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of TTG traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 236.50 ($3.09). The company had a trading volume of 122,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,458. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.71. TT Electronics has a 12-month low of GBX 152.72 ($2.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 285 ($3.72). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 226.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 211.17. The company has a market capitalization of £413.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.63.

In related news, insider Mark Hoad sold 17,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.74), for a total value of £36,596.70 ($47,813.82).

TT Electronics Company Profile

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components. The Power and Connectivity division designs and manufactures power application products and connectivity devices, which enable the capture and wireless transfer of data.

