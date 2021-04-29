Berenberg Bank Reiterates Hold Rating for Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF)

Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Moncler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Moncler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Moncler alerts:

MONRF opened at $61.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.67. Moncler has a one year low of $33.65 and a one year high of $65.15.

Moncler Company Profile

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name in Italy, other European countries, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company provides various collections under the Moncler brand name.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Moncler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moncler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.