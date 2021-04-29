Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Truist Securities

Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on XAIR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beyond Air from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist began coverage on shares of Beyond Air in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Shares of XAIR stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $6.01. 9,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,146. The company has a current ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.75. The company has a market capitalization of $123.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of -0.66. Beyond Air has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $8.90.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Beyond Air will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Beyond Air news, Director Robert Carey bought 15,000 shares of Beyond Air stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.67 per share, with a total value of $100,050.00. 18.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Beyond Air in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Beyond Air in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in Beyond Air during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Beyond Air during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. 21.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled nitric oxide (NO) to treat respiratory infections, and gaseous NO to treat solid tumors. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of lung infections, persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.The company was formerly known as AIT Therapeutics, Inc and changed its name to Beyond Air, Inc in June 2019.

