BHP Group (LON:BHP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

BHP Group (LON:BHP) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,066 ($26.99).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BHP shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,460 ($32.14) to GBX 2,260 ($29.53) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of BHP Group to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,910 ($24.95) to GBX 2,110 ($27.57) in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,050 ($26.78) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

Shares of LON BHP opened at GBX 2,216.50 ($28.96) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £112.09 billion and a PE ratio of 22.37. BHP Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,257.87 ($16.43) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,408.50 ($31.47). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,138.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,980.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.73.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous dividend of $0.55. This represents a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.21%.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

