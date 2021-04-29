BiFi (BIFI) Price Reaches $0.0817 on Major Exchanges

BiFi (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 29th. During the last week, BiFi has traded down 20.5% against the dollar. BiFi has a market capitalization of $8.06 million and $1.14 million worth of BiFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BiFi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0817 or 0.00000150 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00053117 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $180.59 or 0.00331989 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00009304 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00031507 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00009755 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 35.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,819.04 or 0.03344073 BTC.

BiFi Coin Profile

BiFi uses the hashing algorithm. BiFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,623,608 coins. BiFi’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile. The Reddit community for BiFi is https://reddit.com/r/BFC_BiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

BiFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BiFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BiFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

