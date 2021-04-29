Bill.com (BILL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Bill.com to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $54.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.94 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 22.74% and a negative return on equity of 6.84%. On average, analysts expect Bill.com to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $162.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -312.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $153.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.46. Bill.com has a 12-month low of $53.29 and a 12-month high of $195.95.

In other news, Director David Hornik sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $3,810,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,250,691.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total transaction of $1,270,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 162,057 shares of company stock worth $26,482,515. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

BILL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Bill.com from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Bill.com from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.