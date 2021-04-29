BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) CEO Sells $793,400.00 in Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total value of $793,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 312,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,793,591.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jean Jacques Bienaime also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 11th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 7,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.68, for a total value of $543,760.00.

On Friday, February 19th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 7,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.58, for a total value of $585,060.00.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total value of $676,320.00.

On Friday, January 29th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,334 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total value of $688,971.78.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,333 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total value of $712,388.17.

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $80.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.35 and a fifty-two week high of $131.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.61.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $452.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.17 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 45.74%. Research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 9,796,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $859,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,701 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,686,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $498,682,000 after acquiring an additional 472,232 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,462,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $215,916,000 after acquiring an additional 444,701 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,064,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $181,043,000 after acquiring an additional 109,300 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 57.4% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,704,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $128,731,000 after acquiring an additional 621,482 shares during the period. 97.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMRN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.74.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

