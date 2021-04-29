BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) PT Lowered to $82.00 at Morgan Stanley

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BMRN. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $117.74.

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $80.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $71.35 and a 12 month high of $131.95.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 45.74%. The firm had revenue of $452.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.17 million. Sell-side analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total value of $688,971.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,122,172.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 2,709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total value of $215,582.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,149 shares in the company, valued at $5,662,037.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,761 shares of company stock worth $4,632,046. 2.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 155.2% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 174.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 10,504 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 17,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 13,368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

