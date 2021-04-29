Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) Price Tops $35.31 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 29th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can currently be purchased for $35.31 or 0.00064905 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a market capitalization of $655.73 million and $7.48 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,395.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $899.07 or 0.01652834 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $288.34 or 0.00530075 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001592 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003871 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC Profile

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CRYPTO:BCHA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bitcoin Cash (BCH) network will go through its semi-annual hard fork upgrade at 12:00 (UTC) on November 15, 2020 as scheduled and this page refers to the BCH version of the Bitcoin ABC developer team. There are two node schemes, Bitcoin ABC (BCHA) and Bitcoin Cash Node (BCHN). Currently, BCHN has support from most miners and holds dominance in the futures market. This is the third Bitcoin Cash fork, and while both implementations agree on a novel mining algorithm, supporters of Bitcoin ABC defend that a portion of the block reward (around 8%) should be distributed to the developer team, which would allegedly cause centralization to the development efforts, similar to other projects. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source) “

