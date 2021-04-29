Bitcoin Confidential Trading 31.6% Higher This Week (BC)

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 31.6% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Confidential has a total market cap of $5.63 million and $432.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00013478 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.47 or 0.00350460 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001916 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004639 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000021 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Profile

BC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Confidential’s official website is bitcoinconfidential.cc. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

