BITTUP Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges (BTU)

BITTUP (CURRENCY:BTU) traded down 10.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. Over the last seven days, BITTUP has traded 70% lower against the dollar. BITTUP has a total market capitalization of $597,501.26 and approximately $2,595.00 worth of BITTUP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BITTUP coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000210 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITTUP Coin Profile

BITTUP (BTU) is a coin. BITTUP’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,369,927 coins. BITTUP’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

Buying and Selling BITTUP

