BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Short Interest Up 173.0% in April

BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a growth of 173.0% from the March 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded BK Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

Get BK Technologies alerts:

BKTI stock opened at $5.00 on Thursday. BK Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $5.50. The company has a market capitalization of $62.56 million, a P/E ratio of -31.25 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BK Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $10.55 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKTI. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BK Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BK Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of BK Technologies by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 705,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after buying an additional 34,583 shares during the last quarter. 25.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BK Technologies Company Profile

BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, designs, manufactures, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR), repeaters, base stations, and related components and subsystems under BK Technologies, BKR, BK Radio, and RELM brand names.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for BK Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BK Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.