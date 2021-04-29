Blackbird plc (LON:BIRD) Insider Buys £1,961 in Stock

Blackbird plc (LON:BIRD) insider Stephen White purchased 7,844 shares of Blackbird stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 25 ($0.33) per share, for a total transaction of £1,961 ($2,562.06).

Stephen White also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 24th, Stephen White bought 28,637 shares of Blackbird stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 25 ($0.33) per share, with a total value of £7,159.25 ($9,353.61).

Blackbird stock opened at GBX 29.50 ($0.39) on Thursday. Blackbird plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 13.71 ($0.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 34 ($0.44). The company has a market cap of £99.58 million and a PE ratio of -49.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 8.16 and a current ratio of 8.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 24.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 21.54.

Blackbird Company Profile

Blackbird plc develops and operates a cloud video editing and publishing platform under the Blackbird name in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's platform is used for video viewing, clipping, editing, and publishing. It serves news, sports, entertainment, and other sectors.

