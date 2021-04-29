BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by TFG Advisers LLC

TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 20.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 520 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,698,942 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,998,176,000 after purchasing an additional 31,741 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,819,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,755,598,000 after acquiring an additional 611,071 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,388,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,723,239,000 after purchasing an additional 72,109 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,515,316,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in BlackRock by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,021,045 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,458,265,000 after purchasing an additional 56,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock stock opened at $816.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $768.91 and a 200-day moving average of $713.91. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $451.35 and a twelve month high of $827.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $858.23.

In other news, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.12, for a total transaction of $1,452,526.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total value of $485,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,359 shares of company stock valued at $32,900,569. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

