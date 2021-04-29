Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) PT Lowered to $27.00 at Morgan Stanley

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BE. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James raised Bloom Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research started coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bloom Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bloom Energy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.56.

Shares of BE stock opened at $27.77 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.20. Bloom Energy has a 12 month low of $6.93 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $249.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.41 million. Bloom Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bloom Energy will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $72,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 215,305 shares in the company, valued at $7,843,561.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory D. Cameron sold 62,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $1,761,029.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,759,418.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 113,726 shares of company stock valued at $3,113,259. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 4.0% during the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 7.1% during the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.58% of the company’s stock.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States, Japan, China, India, and the Republic of Korea. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

