BMO Capital Markets Increases Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target to $285.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $250.00 to $285.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.34% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.45.

Norfolk Southern stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $284.04. 953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,161,091. Norfolk Southern has a 1 year low of $157.48 and a 1 year high of $287.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $269.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.17.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $627,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,255. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $338,663.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,920 shares of company stock worth $976,265. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 416.7% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

