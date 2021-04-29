BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.022 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th.

NYSE:DHF traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $3.14. 342,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,850,903. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $3.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.08 and a 200-day moving average of $2.97.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.

