Bokf Na Buys 185 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Bokf Na grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granite Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Cumberland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 15,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,160,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $113,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $291.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $279.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.69. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $166.32 and a 52 week high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.