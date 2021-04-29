Bokf Na Has $1.48 Million Stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Bokf Na lowered its holdings in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 2.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in The Timken were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Timken by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,547,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $429,141,000 after purchasing an additional 34,961 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of The Timken by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,322,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,320,000 after acquiring an additional 513,687 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Timken by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,030,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,754,000 after acquiring an additional 49,900 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in The Timken by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 932,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,136,000 after acquiring an additional 27,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in The Timken by 262,539.9% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 908,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,300,000 after purchasing an additional 908,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TKR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on The Timken from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Timken from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.71.

NYSE TKR opened at $86.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.92. The Timken Company has a 1 year low of $34.34 and a 1 year high of $89.45.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.09 million. The Timken had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The Timken’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. The Timken’s payout ratio is currently 25.22%.

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 57,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.84, for a total value of $4,225,198.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,022,867.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 3,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total transaction of $286,475.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,339,577.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,987 shares of company stock worth $6,549,199 over the last three months. 11.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

