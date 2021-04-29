Bokf Na Increases Holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Bokf Na raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 22.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 981 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RE opened at $266.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.62. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $157.32 and a 52-week high of $269.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $1.88. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 7.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

RE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Everest Re Group from $275.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.00.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

