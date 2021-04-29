Bokf Na Sells 112 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Bokf Na lessened its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,275 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 33 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,350.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, April 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,360.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,060.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,323.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,352.40.

SHOP opened at $1,288.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,143.70 and a 200 day moving average of $1,138.67. The company has a market cap of $157.92 billion, a PE ratio of 820.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $595.03 and a 12 month high of $1,499.75. The company has a current ratio of 17.87, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.43 million. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. Shopify’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

