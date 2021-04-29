Bokf Na Trims Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Bokf Na decreased its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,009 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 84,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 14,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Carrier Global by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CARR opened at $44.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $15.43 and a one year high of $45.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.61.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CARR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Carrier Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.87.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

