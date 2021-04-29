Boolberry (BBR) Market Capitalization Tops $259,072.46

Boolberry (CURRENCY:BBR) traded down 62% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. During the last week, Boolberry has traded 95% higher against the dollar. One Boolberry coin can now be purchased for $0.0196 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges. Boolberry has a market cap of $259,072.46 and $192.00 worth of Boolberry was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.59 or 0.00761328 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004137 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001189 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000499 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 423.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Boolberry Profile

Boolberry (CRYPTO:BBR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 17th, 2014. Boolberry’s total supply is 13,207,454 coins. Boolberry’s official Twitter account is @BoolberryTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Boolberry is boolberry.com. The Reddit community for Boolberry is /r/boolberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Boolberry is a wild Keccak algorithm PoW crypto coin. The block interval, or target, is set to 120 seconds. The total number of coins is limited to approximately 18.5 million and the block reward reduces in a variable manner with shortening time spans between reductions. “

Buying and Selling Boolberry

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boolberry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boolberry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Boolberry using one of the exchanges listed above.

