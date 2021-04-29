Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Receives $49.25 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.25.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BOOT shares. TheStreet raised Boot Barn from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $37.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

In related news, insider John Hazen sold 11,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total transaction of $726,895.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,895.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 191,125 shares of company stock valued at $11,195,027. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Boot Barn by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 576,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,989,000 after acquiring an additional 96,333 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 30,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth about $2,519,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BOOT opened at $72.13 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Boot Barn has a 12 month low of $17.08 and a 12 month high of $73.67. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.00. The business had revenue of $302.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.27 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

